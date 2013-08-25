WASHINGTON President Barack Obama discussed a possible coordinated international response to the reported use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria with French President Francois Hollande, the White House said on Sunday.

"President Obama and President Hollande discussed possible responses by the international community and agreed to continue to consult closely," the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders expressed grave concern about the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's forces against civilians near Damascus on Wednesday, the White House said, without giving any further details of the discussion.

