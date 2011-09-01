LONDON The economy will grow more slowly this year and next than had been expected just three months ago, due to a disappointing start to the year and worsening global prospects, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday.

The BCC cut its forecast for GDP growth this year to 1.1 percent from the 1.3 percent in its June quarterly forecasts, while for 2012 it lowered its forecast to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.

"The challenges faced by the UK economy are more difficult than first thought at the beginning of the year. Growth will be slow, inflation will remain high, and the number of those out of work will increase," BCC Director General David Frost said.

However the BCC, which represents firms employing around one in six British workers, is still somewhat more upbeat than most economists in a Reuters poll last month, who forecast average growth of 1.9 percent for 2012.

The BCC also predicted that unemployment would peak at 2.62 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, up from a level of 2.49 million recorded for the second quarter of 2011, and that the government would need to borrow 5 billion pounds more than planned at the time of March's budget.

