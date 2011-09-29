FRANKFURT German banking association BdB on Thursday warned against re-negotiating a 21 percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt agreed by lenders, saying it would lead to further distrust.

"The private sector has voluntarily agreed to a 21 percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt, which corresponds to about 30 billion euros (26.1 billion pounds) for the stabilization of the Greek economy and fiscal situation," BdB chief Michael Kemmer said in a statement to Reuters.

"This crisis can only be overcome by re-establishing the necessary trust in political actions. If the governments re-open negotiations on the agreed deal, the result will be exactly the opposite."

Although private creditors were willing to make a contribution towards a Greek private sector bailout, Kemmer said that "a deal is a deal."

