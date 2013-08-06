LONDON Gem Archer, guitarist of British singer Liam Gallagher's band Beady Eye, has been hospitalised for "severe head trauma" after an accident last Thursday evening, according to a statement posted on the band's website.

Archer is stable but being kept under observation in a British hospital. The band have cancelled their shows this week in Belgium and Japan.

His family and friends "hope to see him back on his feet soon", according to the statement on Monday, which said that an update on Archer's condition will be posted on the website.

"Wanna wish my brother @gemarcherbe a speedy recovery X" tweeted fellow band member Andy Bell last weekend.

Beady Eye was formed in 2009, following the break-up of the chart-topping Britpop band Oasis, which was founded by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Beady Eye also includes guitarist Andy Bell together with drummer Chris Sharrock, all former Oasis members. They were joined by Kasabian guitarist Jay Mehler in 2013. Their 2013 album "Be" peaked at second place in the UK charts.

(Reporting By Amritha John, editing by Paul Casciato)