LONDON A black leather jacket worn on stage by George Harrison in the early Beatles years will go on sale in December with an estimate of between 90,000 and 120,000 pounds, auction house Bonhams said on Tuesday.

The jacket was worn by Harrison when the Beatles performed in Hamburg, Germany, and then at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in the early 1960s, before they moved to their signature style of matching suits.

The Bonhams Entertainment Memorabilia sale is held on December 12 in London.

Also going on sale are an orange shirt worn by Harrison during the 1971 benefit Concert for Bangladesh at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and a pair of his leather boots from the mid-1960s.

