LONDON Insurer Beazley BEZG.L is to more than double its total payout to shareholders for 2012 after reporting a fourfold increase in annual profit thanks to lower claims.
Dublin-based Beazley, which operates mainly in the Lloyd's of London LOL.UL insurance market, made a pretax profit of $251.2 million last year, up from $62.7 million in 2011, it said on Thursday.
The improvement reflected lower payments to customers, with net insurance claims down 8 percent at $778.4 million, due in part to a quiet year for natural disasters.
Beazley also benefited from a better performance by its investment portfolio as rising bond prices contributed to a doubling of returns to $82.6 million.
Insurers worldwide paid out an estimated $65 billion last year, according to reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.VX, slightly more than half the near-record $120 billion loss they absorbed in 2011 from a spate of catastrophes including Japan's Tohoku earthquake and Thailand's worst floods in 50 years.
Beazley said that it had made no change to its previously announced $90 million estimated loss from Superstorm Sandy, the biggest natural catastrophe to strike last year.
The company is paying a total dividend for 2012 of 8.3 pence per share, an increase of 5 percent, and said that investors will receive an additional one-off payout of 8.4 pence per share.
Beazley shares were up 3.4 percent at 08:05 a.m. british time, making them the second-biggest riser in the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC index.
The company also said it is considering raising 75 million pounds through a sale of bonds to retail investors.
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
