Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
Insurer Beazley Plc BEZG.L reported a 27 percent slide in first-half profit due to reduced investment income and the impact of foreign exchange losses.
The Dublin-based company, which offers marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said it expects higher interest rates to boost its investment yield by 2 percent in the second half.
"Investment returns were down due to mark to market losses in our fixed income holdings caused by rising interest rates. Looking forward, however, higher interest rates promise enhanced investment returns," Chief Executive Andrew Horton said in a statement.
Beazley's pre-income tax profit declined to $82.3 million (53.5 million pounds) in the six months to June, from $112.9 million a year earlier.
Investment return fell about 99 percent to $300,000, while Beazley's net earned premiums rose 8 percent to $758.8 million.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.