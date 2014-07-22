Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc posted a 61 percent rise in first-half profit, thanks to a surge in investment income and a drop in catastrophe payouts.

The company, which writes marine, casualty and property cover, reported a pretax profit of $132.9 million (78 million pounds) for the first-half ended June 30, up from $82.3 million a year earlier.

Investment income jumped to $46.8 million, from just $300,000 a year earlier, while claims fell about 4.6 percent to $453.0 million.

The earnings were slightly better than expected, Numis analyst Nick Johnson wrote in a note, adding that investment returns were likely to continue to benefit earnings in the medium term.

Net premiums rose about 17 percent to $889.2 million.

Beazley raised its interim dividend to 3.1 pence from 2.9.

