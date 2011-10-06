Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) and Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham greet each other after the first half of their World Football Challenge soccer match in Los Angeles July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) Japan midfielder Yuki Abe reckons David Beckham will snub Leicester City and ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson and opt for a London club after his contract is up with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy after the current season.

Eriksson has reportedly discussed a player-coach role at the English Championship club with Beckham, who has said that his family will come first when deciding his next career move, despite being flattered by interest from Paris St Germain.

Beckham has also been linked with London Premier League sides Tottenham and QPR, and Abe, who joined Leicester after last year's World Cup finals in South Africa, reckons the English capital will be his next destination.

''I doubt it to be honest,'' a smiling Abe told Kyodo News on Thursday when asked if he thought Beckham could be lured by Eriksson to the King Power Stadium.

''I saw in the papers that Eriksson said Beckham would say never say no to him but I reckon he will go to a London team, I've seen Tottenham and QPR mentioned.''

''I doubt it will happen but obviously if he did come to Leicester it would generate a lot of excitement around the city,'' said the 30-year-old utility man.

Beckham's wife Victoria has already reportedly dismissed the idea of moving to Leicester, often dismissed as dull and a far cry from the catwalks she graces in Paris, Los Angeles, Milan and New York.

But Abe, who has been playing regularly in the first team at Leicester since scoring his first goal of the season -- a bullet header against Brighton last month -- says he is content with life in the Midlands.

''Leicester is absolutely fine with me. It's a really easy place to live,'' said Abe, adding his goal against Brighton had taken his teammates by surprise.

''All the lads couldn't believe it and said they had never seen me do anything like that before. I told them I pop up with goals like that from time to time and they all fell about laughing.''

Abe was speaking on the eve of Japan's friendly against Vietnam in Kobe, a warm-up for next week's World Cup qualifier in Osaka against Tajikistan.

Japan boss Alberto Zaccheroni looks set to retry a 3-4-3 system against the Southeast Asians that has proved unpopular with some of the senior players in the team.

Zaccheroni last deployed the system to limited success in friendlies against Peru and the Czech Republic in June.

But Abe, who made his first start since the World Cup on his 30th birthday in a World Cup qualifier away to Uzbekistan last month, says he finds it easy to slot in.

''I have played in this system at JEF (United Chiba) and at Urawa Reds and to be honest there is not really that much of a difference.''

Zaccheroni, clearly irritated with persistent questions about the 3-4-3 system in the pre-match press conference, said, ''I am not expecting them to perfect it overnight this is simply something that we can test sometimes for the future.''

Striker Shinji Okazaki trained separately from the team with a sore knee and will be rested for Friday's game.