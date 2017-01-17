HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
FRANKFURT Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) said organic sales grew by 3.2 percent in 2016, slightly more than expected by analysts, as brands like Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie lifted its Consumer division, which accounts for most of its business.
The Hamburg-based group added it was also cautiously optimistic for the current year, lifting its shares to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI ahead of the Frankfurt market open.
Shares in the company, which also makes Tesa adhesives, were indicated to open 1.5 percent higher.
Based on preliminary results, sales grew to 6.75 billion euros (5.97 billion pounds) in 2016, just above the 6.72 billion average analyst forecast.
Organic sales at its Consumer division rose 3.3 percent to 5.61 billion euros, also slightly above the 5.59 billion forecast.
"The sales increases and market shares achieved are proof of our high competitiveness, the strengths of our business model, and the attractiveness of our products and innovations," Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a statement.
"We look ahead to 2017 with cautious optimism."
The group confirmed its target of significantly exceeding its 2015 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at 14.4 percent.
($1 = 0.9388 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.