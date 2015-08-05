Tins of Nivea skin cream are pictured in a production line of German company Beiersdorf AG in Hamburg, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT Nivea maker Beiersdorf reported lower-than-expected sales for the second quarter on Wednesday due to slow business in its important Western European market.

But it beat profit expectations thanks to the weaker euro, as much of its sales come from outside the euro zone while its production costs are mostly in euros.

The group reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 253 million euros ($275 million), an increase of 17 percent and beating the average forecast of 246 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Beiersdorf shares jumped 3.2 percent to 82.53 euros by 0735 GMT (3:35 a.m. EDT), topping the gainers in the German blue-chip index DAX, which was up 0.9 percent.

Organic sales growth picked up, reaching 1.4 percent in the first half after 0.7 percent in the first quarter, but second-quarter sales of 1.7 billion euros missed expectations.

Sales in Beiersdorf's consumer division, which brings together brands like Nivea, La Prairie, Eucerin and Labello, were down in Germany, Switzerland and Italy in the six months since January.

