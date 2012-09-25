Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russia praised a Belarussian parliamentary election that was dismissed in the West as a sham, saying on Tuesday that the vote was free and open and charging that criticism from international observers was politically biased.
"We are certain that Belarussian citizens were able to make their conscious choice" in the election on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who said a day earlier that the election was not free, had taken a "politicised approach".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led military coalition on Saturday said its forces destroyed a building in the main medical complex of western Mosul, suspected to house an Islamic State command center.