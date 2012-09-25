Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russia on Tuesday praised Belarus's parliamentary election which strengthened the grip of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and was dismissed as a sham in the West, and accused international observers of political bias.
Sunday's vote increased the isolation of Lukashenko, in power since 1994, from Europe and the United States, which have punished his lack of tolerance for dissent with sanctions.
"We are certain that Belarussian citizens were able to make their conscious choice," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.
Russian observers and monitors from a grouping of former Soviet republics found the election "was conducted freely, openly, in a calm atmosphere and with a high turnout," the statement said.
It said monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who said the election was not free and fair, had taken a "politicised approach".
Lukashenko's alienation from the West has drawn Belarus deeper into the orbit of Moscow, which sees it as a buffer between Russia and NATO and is seeking to strengthen economic alliances among former Soviet republics.
"Russia will continue to actively develop bilateral relations with the brotherly Republic of Belarus in the interests of the two countries and their people," the Foreign Ministry statement said.
OSCE monitors said many opposition figures had been blocked from taking part in the poll. European Union officials said the election "took place against the background of an overall climate of repression and intimidation".
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led military coalition on Saturday said its forces destroyed a building in the main medical complex of western Mosul, suspected to house an Islamic State command center.