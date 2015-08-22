A woman stands next to a portrait of former opposition presidential candidate Nikolay Statkevich, who marks his the 56th bithday in a prison, during an opposition picket in central Minsk, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK Belarussian President Aleksander Lukashenko has pardoned six jailed opposition figures, including Nikolai Statkevich who was imprisoned after running against him for the presidency in 2010, his administration said on Saturday.

Lukashenko, who has been in power in the small ex-Soviet republic since 1994 and is running for a fifth consecutive term in an election in October, had been motivated by humane principles, his press service said.

Statkevich, 59, is the last to be released of about 10 politicians who were rounded up and detained after running against Lukashenko in an election in 2010 dubbed fraudulent by the West.

In May 2011 he was given a six-year jail sentence on a charge of organising mass street protests against Lukashenko's re-election at the time.

Lukashenko, who a U.S. top diplomat once said ran Europe's last dictatorship, is largely ostracised by Western governments because of his intolerance towards political opposition.

Although Western sanctions are still in place, there have been small signs of a thaw this year, with Lukashenko distancing himself from the tough policies of Russia - his country's biggest ally - towards neighbouring Ukraine and renewed contacts with European Union and U.S. officials.

"Elections are approaching and Lukashenko now has a chance to get from the West a more or less favourable assessment. It was clear that such an assessment would not be forthcoming from Western politicians while political prisoners were being held in jail," political analyst Aleksander Klaskovsky told Reuters.

