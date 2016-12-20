Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov speaks during an interview with Reuters in Minsk, Belarus, December 19, 2016. Picture taken December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK A number of investors have shown an interest in buying a minority stake in Belarusbank, including from Hungary, Belarussian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov told Reuters in an interview.

"We are interested in a strong strategic investor from among Western banks to join the Belarus banking system," Kobyakov said. He said the government planned to pick an investor in the next year or two.

Kobyakov also said that Belarus planned to issue a Eurobond next year, possibly for $800 million, for a 7-year period.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)