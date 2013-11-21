Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner speaks during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MINSK Belarus has handed the Russian CEO of potash producer Uralkali, Vladislav Baumgertner, over to Russian law enforcement authorities, Belarussian state television reported on Thursday.

Russia has been seeking the extradition of Baumgertner, who was arrested in Minsk in August after Uralkali pulled out of a potash sales cartel with a partner in Belarus, infuriating the ex-Soviet state that is Moscow's closest ally.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by David Evans)