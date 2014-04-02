BRUSSELS The Belgian federal budget is on track to reach its deficit target of 2.25 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014 and will need no new measures, good news for the Belgian government ahead of an election in May.

A year ago, the budget ministry had to announce additional savings of 1.4 billion euros (1.15 billion pounds), while this year it said in a statement that the federal government had a surplus of 79 million euros.

Belgium, which is aiming for a balanced budget by 2015, has already made some 22 billion euros of savings since the six-party government of Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo took office in late 2011. Belgium's next federal election is on May 25.

The Belgian government holds regular reviews of its budget to see whether it has to make additional adjustments to stay on course for its budget target agreed with the European Commission.

The budgetary discipline is needed to stay in line with European budgetary rules and to rein in Belgium's large public debt, sitting at about 100 percent of annual economic output.

