BRUSSELS Pilots at Brussels Airlines extended their strike into a second day on Tuesday, forcing the Belgian carrier to cancel the majority of its flights.

The pilots have contested the airline's decision to enforce retirement at the age of 58, along with issues such as the distribution of annual leave and pension contributions.

The airline, in which Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) owns a 45 percent stake, cancelled a series of flights to and from mainly European destinations, though services to New York and Nairobi were also affected.

On Monday it cancelled 49 return flights and operated 59.

"Today a majority of flights are cancelled because some of the pilots who did work yesterday have to be off duty," an airline spokesman said.

More than 6,000 passengers of the Brussels Airport-based carrier were affected on Monday. Most were found places with other airlines, but several hundred had to be put up in hotels overnight, some as far away as Antwerp because there was insufficient availability in Brussels.

Talks lasting 16 hours failed to break the deadlock. Brussels Airlines said on Tuesday that it was offering to waive the requirement to retire at 58.

