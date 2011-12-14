BRUSSELS Belgian investigators have found the body of a woman killed by a gunman who shot dead four other people, including a 17-month-old toddler, and wounded 125 in eastern Belgium Tuesday before shooting himself.

Prosecutor Cedric Visart de Bocarme told Belgian La Premiere radio station Wednesday the woman's body had been found in a warehouse used by the gunman. It brought the death toll, including the gunman, to six.

"A search last night revealed in a warehouse used by the attacker, notably to grow cannabis, the body of a woman killed by the attacker before he went to the Place Saint Lambert," he said.

Nordine Amrani, a 33-year-old previously jailed for possession of arms and drugs offences, hurled grenades and sprayed bullets into crowds of Christmas shoppers and children in a central square in the eastern city of Liege.

The attack paralysed the centre of Belgium's fifth largest city, with workers trapped in offices as police sealed off the area.

It was still unclear what drove Amrani to carry out the attack.

"The enormous concern we have is how it was possible for someone seemingly sensible and normal to do this. It was a delinquent, someone who had difficulties throughout their life," Visart de Bocarme said.

