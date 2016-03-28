All Nippon Airways' (ANA) planes are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO ANA Holdings (9202.T), Japan's biggest airline, said on Monday it would continue its suspension of flights from Tokyo to Brussels until at least April 10 after suicide bombers blew themselves up in the airport departure hall.

Brussels Airport said on Saturday that it would not reopen for passenger flights before Tuesday.

"In view of the condition of the airport and the general situation we have decided to extend the cancellation of flights," ANA said in a statement. "We will decide on operations from April 11 after reviewing the situation," it added.

ANA's cancelled flights up to April 10 will total 39, affecting 4,500 travellers.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)