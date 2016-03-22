Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON A British national was among those injured after two explosions at Brussels airport on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said.

The spokeswoman said there was no detail of other British casualties at this stage from the attacks on the airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital which killed at least 26 people.

"We don't have confirmation of any other casualties or, for the worst, fatalities at this stage but details are still emerging so that picture and that information could change," she said.

British police have said they would step up their presence at key locations and transport hubs as a precaution following the attacks, and Cameron's spokeswoman said the British intelligence hub, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, had advised there was no need to raise the UK threat level.

This currently stands at the second-highest level of "severe" meaning an attack is considered highly-likely.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)