LONDON The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday spilled over into Britain's political row over whether to remain in the European Union, with advocates for leaving claiming the bloc's open border policy allowed for the killings to take place.

Other immediately branded the comments as inappropriate in a spat that primarily took place on social media.

Prime Minister David Cameron has argued that Britain will d be safer if it votes to stay in the bloc in a June 23 referendum that has divided both his party and the electorate.

But less than an hour after explosives were detonated in Brussel's Zaventem airport, some eurosceptics questioned the stance.

"Brussels, de facto capital of the EU, is also the jihadist capital of Europe. And the Remainers dare to say we're safer in the EU!" Allison Pearson, a columnist for The Daily Telegraph newspaper, tweeted, referring to Britons wanting to remain in the bloc.

Chris Bryant, an MP from the Labour Party, said Pearson's tweet was "truly vile" and others joined in.

But the anti-EU UK Independence Party said the EU's leaders had failed their citizens by allowing innocent people to die.

"The fact that terrorists can strike at the heart of the EU with apparent ease shows that they are perfectly placed to exploit the lax security situation created by Schengen agreement and the EU’s open door policies," Mike Hookem, defence spokesman for the UKIP, said from Brussels.

Cameron, when asked about linking the Brussels attacks to Britain's debate about EU membership, said: "I think it is not appropriate at this time to make any of those sorts of remarks."

He offered his condolences and support to the people of Belgium.

