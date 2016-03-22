An armed police vehicle is seen at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Passengers receive guidance from staff as police officers patrol after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Passengers receive guidance from staff as police officers patrol after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A passenger chats to armed police officers on patrol after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A police dog handler patrols after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A passengers sits on her suitcase as she uses her phone in front of armed police officers on patrol, after Eurostar trains to Brussels were cancelled at St Pancras station in central London, Britain March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British police said they would step up their presence at key locations across the country, including transport hubs, after explosions in Brussels on Tuesday.

Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer, said the move was precautionary and did not result from any specific intelligence.

"In London specifically, the Metropolitan Police Service has mobilised additional officers, who will carry out highly visible patrols at key locations around the capital including the transport network," Rowley said in a statement.

"We are in close liaison with the Belgium authorities and will continue to monitor the situation."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)