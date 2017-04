CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for two bomb attacks that killed at least 30 people in Brussels on Tuesday, the group said in a statement released on its official Telegram account.

"We promise the crusader alliance against the Islamic State that they will have black days in return for their aggression against the Islamic State," the jihadist group said.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)