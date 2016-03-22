ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attacks in Brussels that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday and said there was no difference between terror organisations, whether they were Kurdish militants targeting Ankara or the attackers in the Belgian capital.

"The heinous attacks in Brussels have reiterated that terror cannot be a method of struggle for freedom, and once again underlined the need for common struggle against all types of terror," Erdogan said in a written statement.

At least 26 people were killed in twin attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train, triggering security alerts across western Europe and bringing some cross-border transport to a halt.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)