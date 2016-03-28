BRUSSELS A man widely reported to be the third individual in CCTV footage of two suspected suicide bombers at Brussels airport was released on Monday for lack of evidence.

Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said it had freed a man it had named only as Faycal C., adding it had no evidence to justify holding him. He had been charged on Saturday with "terrorist murder".

Belgian media had identified the man as Faycal Cheffou and a source close to the investigation had said officials believed he was the man in the footage.

Earlier on Monday, police had issued an appeal for witnesses, saying they were seeking to identify the man caught on CCTV with two others thought to have blown themselves up. Police say the third man appeared to have left his bomb, which failed to explode, and fled.

