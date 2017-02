PARIS A French citizen was among those killed in Tuesday's Islamic State suicide bombings in Brussels, France's Foreign ministry said on Friday on its Twitter account, adding twelve French nationals had also been wounded.

The ministry added three nationals were in a severe condition. It provided no other details.

Islamic State suicide bombers hit Brussels airport and a metro train on Tuesday, killing at least 31 people and wounding some 270 in the worst such attack in Belgian history.

