BRUSSELS A storage bunker at an industrial waste treatment plant exploded at the port of Antwerp in northern Belgium on Friday, sending up a dark cloud of smoke hundreds of metres high.

No one was hurt, the company Indaver said, but firefighters told people living nearby to keep windows and doors shut. It was not clear what caused the blast or what materials were involved.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)