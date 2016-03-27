ROME An Algerian man arrested in Italy on suspicion of having provided false documents to Islamist militants involved in the deadly attacks in Brussels and Paris will be extradited to Belgium, Italian police said on Sunday.

Djamal Eddine Ouali, 40, was arrested on Saturday night by DIGOS anti-terrorism police in Bellizzi, a small town in southern Italy.

A police statement said they acted on an international arrest warrant issued for Ouali in January after a raid on an apartment in the Brussels suburb of Saint-Gilles discovered false documents such as passports and the equipment to make them.

It said that Belgian police found photos and documents with aliases used by those who carried out or were otherwise involved in the attacks in Paris last year and in Brussels last Tuesday.

The statement added that Ouali would be handed over to a court in the provincial capital, Salerno, to begin extradition proceedings.

Investigators were trying to determine why the man was in Italy.

