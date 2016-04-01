NAPLES, Italy An Italian court on Friday ordered the extradition to Belgium of an Algerian man arrested last week on suspicion of having provided false documents to Islamist militants involved in the deadly attacks in Brussels and Paris.

However, prosecutors in the southern city of Salerno said they would appeal the judge's decision because they want more time to investigate Djamal Eddine Ouali's contacts in Italy before extradition, Ouali's lawyer Gerardo Cembalo told Reuters.

Suspensions are often conceded for 60 days if an extradition is delayed.

Ouali, 40, was detained on Saturday in the southern town of Bellizzi by Italian anti-terrorism police in response to an arrest warrant issued by Belgian authorities for allegedly producing and procuring false documents.

The warrant was issued after the police found a computer in a raid on a Brussels apartment that Ouali is thought to have used to produce false papers, according to Belgian court documents seen by Reuters. The papers included passports and bank documents for hundreds of people including suspected Islamist militants.

In the same computer, police found pictures and false documents for Salah Abdeslam, who was allegedly involved in the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, the court documents said.

The prosecution's appeal must be presented within 10 days, and then the Court of Cassation must decide whether to accept it or not.

(Reporting by Amalia De Simone, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Angus MacSwan)