People walk past a street memorial for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS A Swede who is a suspect in March's Brussels metro bombing is now also under suspicion for playing a role in the Paris attacks last November, Belgian newspaper De Standaard said on Tuesday.

The paper said 23-year-old Osama Krayem's DNA was found in several of the safe houses that were used by the perpetrators to prepare the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The newspaper cited no sources for its information.

Krayem, who was charged with murder after his arrest in Brussels last Friday, is accused of being the man seen with suicide bomber Khalid El Bakraoui minutes before he blew himself up on a metro train. Police are still searching for a rucksack Krayem was carrying that they believe may have contained a bomb.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet)