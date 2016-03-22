U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia and Sasha stand during a minute of silence prior to a baseball game between Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's National Team at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HAVANA President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition will continue hitting Islamic State militants after attacks in Belgium that killed at least 30 people.

The coalition is going to continue "pounding ISIL and we're going to go after them," Obama told ESPN during a baseball game in Havana between Cuba's national team and the Tampa Bay Rays. "The notion that any political agenda would justify the killing of innocent people like this is something that is beyond the pale," he said.

Obama was attending the baseball game as part of what is the first visit to Cuba by an American president in 88 years.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)