Belgian soldiers stand outside a closed entrance for the Midi railway station during high level security alert following the morning explosions in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS Belgian media published on Tuesday a security camera picture of three men they said police suspected of carrying out the bombings at Brussels airport earlier that day.

The still photograph shows young three men with dark hair, pushing laden luggage trolleys. Their identities were unknown.

Belgian federal prosecutors had asked media in a statement earlier on Tuesday not to release the picture for the good of the investigation, but it leaked on social media, the VTM broadcaster said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)