Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS A friendly football international between Belgium and Portugal has been moved to Portugal from Brussels over security fears after Tuesday's Islamic State attacks in the Belgian capital.
The Belgian football association said the match would be played instead in the Portuguese city of Leiria on Tuesday at 1945 GMT, the same time and date as originally scheduled.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.