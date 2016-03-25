BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors confirmed on Friday a man shot and detained in a police operation in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek was linked to a planned attack in France, foiled by the French authorities on Thursday.

The prosecutors said in a statement they had detained three people in Brussels on Friday in relation to the French attack plot, naming them as Tawfik A., Salah A., and the third, unnamed man taken in the Schaerbeek operation.

Two of the three -- Tawfik A and the man detained in Schaerbeek -- were wounded in the leg, the statement said.

Separately, the prosecutors said they had released three of the six people they detailed on Thursday. They were still holding Faycal C., Abou A. and a third unnamed person, the statement said.

The statement said that investigators established on the basis of DNA tests that Naijm Laachraoui was one of the suicide bombers that blew himself up in the Brussels airport on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people there.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Barbara Lewis)