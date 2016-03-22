LONDON European travel and airline stocks fell after explosions at Brussels airport, a major European transport hub, on Tuesday morning.

The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index fell 2.2 percent, the top sectoral faller after explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels airport on Tuesday morning, with media reports citing several deaths.

Shares in airlines easyjet, Air France-KLM, Ryanair and Lufthansa were down between 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent.

Hotel companies Accor and Intercontinental Hotel Group fell 4.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, while French airport operator ADP fell 1.8 percent.

Belgium's benchmark BEL-20 equity index was down 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)