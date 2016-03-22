BRUSSELS Police issued a wanted notice for a man suspected of involvement in Tuesday's bomb attacks at Brussels airport that left at least 10 people dead.

Calling for information, they issued a photograph of a man, dressed in a white shirt and jacket and wearing a dark hat, as he pushed a luggage trolley through the airport.

In joint attacks on Tuesday, a second blast on a rush-hour train also killed a further 20 people.

Broadcasters RTL and RTBF reported anti-terrorist police were carrying out searches in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek and Jette.

Belgian media earlier carried pictures from airport security cameras showing two people in black and a third person wearing a hat and following just behind.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)