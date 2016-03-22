NEW YORK Police in major U.S. cities stepped up security on Tuesday after more than 30 people were killed in attacks in Belgium, although officials said there was no evidence of specific threats to the United States.

Uniformed officers, some in tactical gear, patrolled airports and transit hubs in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago as major airlines including Delta, United and American cancelled and rerouted flights headed to Brussels.

"While there's no known credible threat to (New York State) at this time, we're stepping up security at high-profile locations," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

In addition to the increased presence of New York City police officers, Cuomo activated National Guard troops to provide additional security at the city's two airports, as well as major railroad stations.

"We are working with all local and federal partners, remaining vigilant and taking all necessary measures to keep New Yorkers safe," Cuomo said.

Many of the wounded at the Brussels airport had severe leg injuries, according to officials, a pattern that suggests an explosion emanating from ground-level, such as from a bag.

"We have to keep an eye out for bags," one National Guardsman dressed in military fatigues and carrying a rifle said to a colleague as they passed through a security checkpoint at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Brussels attack comes after the radical group Islamic State was blamed for killing 130 people in Paris in November. In December, a married couple inspired by Islamic State killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California.

A witness to Tuesday's attack at the Brussels airport said he heard shouts in Arabic shortly before two explosions ripped through a departure lounge.

"SCOURGE OF TERRORISM"

U.S. President Barack Obama addressed the attacks briefly in a speech in Havana on his historic first visit to Cuba, vowing to support Belgium as it seeks out those responsible.

"This is yet another reminder that the world must unite. We must be together regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism," Obama said. "We can and we will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world."

The attacks drew immediate response from the leading candidates in the race for the White House, with Republican front-runner Donald Trump repeating his call for tighter U.S. border security.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, vowed the attack would strengthen her drive to "defeat terrorism and radical jihadism."

One Muslim traveller waiting for a flight at Kennedy airport said he worried he would face even more hostility as a result of the attacks.

"Fingers are going to be pointed. There will be more checkpoints, more searches, more background scans," said Shahied D., 48, a Muslim from South Africa who asked that his last name be withheld for fear of harassment on the Internet.

"Now I will hear, 'Your people, your people.' The Koran says you should love irrespective of religion: Hebrew, Christian," he said. "I've got no malice in my heart. I love all mankind. It is what Islam is all about."

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) reported that they had cancelled or rerouted flights as a result of the attack.

Other travellers said the Belgium attacks would not change their plans.

"They have to try to protect people more in the airports. They need more people there," said Maria Patyka, 28, a student from Montreal on a visit to Washington, D.C. "You can't check everyone. I understand it's hard to protect everybody. It's hard to provide 100 percent security."

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)