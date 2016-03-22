A member of the NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force prepares a weapon in Times Square in the Manhattan borough in New York, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

NEW YORK Major U.S. transportation hubs were on alert on Tuesday with police out in force, and part of Denver International Airport's main terminal was evacuated in response to a possible security threat there after deadly suicide bombings in Brussels killed at least 30 people.

The evacuation area at Denver encompassed the west side of the main terminal, levels five and six, but some flights were able to go on while the possible threat was investigated, the airport said.

Vehicle traffic was being allowed to continue on the west side of the Denver terminal, and the east side remained open to passengers, the airport said. The nature of the possible security threat was unclear.

Major U.S. airports and other transportation facilities were put on alert following attacks at Brussels airport and a subway station on Tuesday for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Denver airport on its Twitter feed said that airline ticket counters affected by the incident there included American Airlines, Aeroméxico, Air Canada, Lufthansa, and British Airways. "Flight delays are possible," it said.

A Denver airport spokesman, Heath Montgomery, said earlier in the day that no additional security measures were being taken there, though he said airport officials remained in contact with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration.

“Especially in light of the events today, we share a heightened sense of awareness,” Montgomery said.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential election contender Hillary Clinton vowed to do more to take on militants, while Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump called for tighter border security and suggested U.S. intelligence services could use torture to head off future attacks.

The Obama administration was expected to tighten security measures at U.S. airports following the Brussels airport attack, which occurred in a public hall outside of the security check area.

U.S. Representative William Keating of Massachusetts, the ranking Democrat on a House subcommittee on terrorism, said the Brussels attacks illustrate the difficulty of protecting "soft targets" outside tightly controlled security cordons.

"We should learn from this that the targets aren't going to be just getting on the plane itself, but the airport in general," Keating said in a phone interview.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said the agency has no intelligence that would point to a similar attack being plotted against the United States.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) cancelled or rerouted flights as a result of the attack.

Large numbers of uniformed police officers and National Guard members in fatigues and carrying long weapons patrolled New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

