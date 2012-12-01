Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS European statistics agency Eurostat and Belgium are at odds over whether a 2.92 billion euro ($3.80 billion) capital injection into ailing financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR) should count towards the country's current budget, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Belgium plans to classify the money pumped into Dexia as an investment rather than a cost, and in so doing stop it from inflating its budget deficit.
In an initial finding, Eurostat has informed Belgium that this was not possible.
"It is only a preliminary recommendation, the start of a procedure which gives us time to explain ourselves," a finance ministry spokesman said, adding that Eurostat did not have all the necessary information yet to come to a conclusion.
He added that Belgium had until December 12 to bring forward its point of view.
In November, Belgium's federal government agreed an extra 3.4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of tax hikes and savings to cut its 2013 deficit to 2.15 percent of GDP from 2.8 percent this year. These are both below the deficit limit of 3 percent set by the European Union.
Belgium aims for a balanced budget in 2015.
France and Belgium jointly provided 5.5 billion euros of capital to Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, to take almost full control of the group in its third bailout since 2008.
The Dexia deal will add to the country's sovereign debt, which is already near 100 percent of annual economic output. ($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).