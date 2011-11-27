BRUSSELS Here are details of a 2012 budget deal agreed by Belgian parties after weeks of wrangling. The deal on Saturday cleared the last major obstacle to the formation of a government, now expected to be in place within days.

Belgium needs to save 11.3 billion euros (£9.73 billion) next year to bring its public sector deficit down to 2.8 percent, below an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent. Belgium aims to have a balanced budget by 2015.

TAX HIKES VS SPENDING CUTS

Under the deal, 42 percent of the required savings will come from cuts, 34 percent from additional tax and 24 percent from other measures, such as an increased fight against fraud.

GOVERNMENT

Government personnel and operating costs will be frozen in 2012.

PUBLIC SECTOR

Savings will be identified in public companies such as the rail and postal network.

HEALTH SECTOR

The healthcare budget will be significantly reduced by 2015.

DEFENCE

Belgium aims to cut its army to 30,000 in 2015, from an estimated 34,000 in 2010, according to NATO figures.

INCOME FROM CAPITAL

There will be an additional 4 percent tax on income from capital of more than 20,000 euros, except for capital gains.

SHARES

There will be an increase in the level of taxes charged for stock exchange transactions, and a tax on stock options.

SALARY INDEXATION

Belgium's controversial salary indexation is to remain in place.

ENERGY COSTS

The new budget will include measures to tackle rises in energy costs, as a way of reining in inflation.

NUCLEAR POWER

There will be an increased levy on the nuclear power industry.

BANKS

Banks will pay more taxes to account for the increased risk they have placed on the country. Belgium is responsible for 60.5 percent of 90 billion euros in guarantees provided to Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Belgium will enhance the way it phases out salary-linked unemployment benefit for the longer-term unemployed.

PENSIONS

Belgium's retirement age will remain at 65. However the effective age of retirement is just 59.1 years, according to 2009 OECD data, lower than in Greece and Spain. The new budget plans to increase the minimum retirement age to 62 by 2016. ($1 = 0.7536 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)