BRUSSELS Belgium will scale back plans to cut its budget deficit next year, but still aims for a balanced budget by 2015, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The country, which like other European Union members has to present its budget to the European Commission on Monday, will aim for a deficit of 2.15 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, rather than the 1.8 percent previously envisaged.

This level of deficit, which should be achieved by additional savings of 3.7 billion euros (3 billion pounds), would be in line with EU rules capping them at 3 percent of GDP, the source said. The deficit for 2012 is set to be 2.8 percent.

The government hopes that higher economic growth in the years following 2013 will make it easier to make the cuts required to reach a balanced budget by 2015, the source said.

Belgium is due to have a next federal election in mid-2014.

EU countries have been forced to enact a wave of austerity measures in the past few years after markets punished sovereigns with high debt.

Some economists have argued, however, that severe budget cuts could push the bloc's members back or deeper into recession.

"There has been pressure to be less eager on the budget cuts. Just look at the French elections and other countries where they aim for a more gradual path towards a balanced budget," said Peter Vanden Houte, economist at ING in Brussels.

Vanden Houte stressed that Belgium would still be among the best performers in the euro zone.

"With most countries struggling to meet 3 percent, Belgium is still quite a bit more ambitious at 2.15," he said.

The Belgian finance ministry said the latest budget plans would be announced later on Monday.

