BRUSSELS Belgium warned Burundian president Pierre Nkurunziza on Thursday that it would cut off aid to his government if he went ahead with his bid for a third term in office.

More than 20 people have been killed in almost a month of unrest in former Belgian colony Burundi, including a failed coup. The struggle to stop Nkurunziza seeking a third term risks re-opening old wounds between the country's Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups.

"A third term would deal a serious blow to the legitimacy of the Burundian government," the Belgian foreign ministry said, adding that in such a case it would review its aid to focus on strengthening democratic forces in the country.

Belgium's development aid for Burundi in 2013 was just under 50 million euros (35.5 million pounds), most of it going directly to the state.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)