BRUSSELS A bus carrying young Russians crashed through the guardrails of a Belgian motorway and plunged down a ravine on Sunday, killing five people.

Five others were critically injured in the accident on the E34 motorway near Antwerp in northern Belgium, the council of the nearby town of Ranst said on its website.

The bus was carrying 42 passengers, mostly Russians aged 15 to 22 who were travelling from Volgograd to Paris, it said. The vehicle ended up on its side five metres below an elevated section of the motorway.

The cause of the crash was unclear. Another two people were badly injured and 15 slightly hurt, the council said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Pravin Char)