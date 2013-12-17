European Union Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht listens during a news conference at the ninth World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BRUSSELS EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht won his court case against Belgian tax authorities on Tuesday when a judge ruled that investigators did not have sufficient evidence to look into his accounts.

Tax inspectors were demanding 900,000 euros ($1.2 million, £737,327.19) from De Gucht and his wife for tax which the authorities say they owed from selling shares in 2005, when he was Belgium's foreign minister.

Because the deal only surfaced when tax authorities scrutinised the family accounts, De Gucht went to court contesting their right to do so.

"The judge ruled that the tax authorities did not have sufficient evidence of fraud to ask the bank for information about the accounts," a spokesman for the court said.

"The information they gathered in this way can no longer be used," he added.

Belgium can still appeal the decision but only on points of law. A spokesman for the Belgian tax authorities would not comment on whether such an appeal would be made.

As the European Union's top trade official, De Gucht oversees negotiations with the United States on the world's biggest free trade deal.

A spokesman for De Gucht's office was not immediately available to comment.

The European Commission has backed De Gucht. A spokeswoman said last month that the dispute concerned issues before he was appointed commissioner and that De Gucht had spoken to Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and "guaranteed to the president that there was no wrongdoing by him in this case".

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Pravin Char)