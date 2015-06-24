BRUSSELS Belgian managers were at their most confident in almost four years in June, the country's central bank said on Wednesday, spurred by a recovery in sentiment among managers in the construction and business services sectors.

The Belgian business confidence index unexpectedly rose to -3.9 in June from -4.9 in May, its best reading since July 2011. This easily beat economists' expectations, who had on average forecast a fall to -5.1.

Not all managers were more upbeat, with those in the trade sectors, which includes retailers and wholesalers, being more gloomy than in May.

Sentiment was better among manufacturers, builders and in the business-related services sector.

The reading comes a few hours after German business morale weakened for a second straight month in June.

