Belgium is the sixth-largest economy in the euro zone behind Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. The following is a list of key facts about the country's economy.

* Belgium's gross domestic product (GDP) was 348 billion euros in 2010 and the Belgian central bank estimates this to have grown by 2.0 percent in 2011. For 2012, the latest central bank estimate forecasts growth to slow to 0.5 percent but the finance ministry and business groups see almost no expansion.

* The country's debt will reach 97.7 percent of annual economic output in 2011, up from 96.2 percent in 2010. The government of Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, which took office in December 2011, expects to reduce its annual deficit to below 3 percent in 2012 and reach a balanced budget by 2015.

* Belgium's economy is marked by a strong division between Flanders, the Dutch-speaking north, and Wallonia, the French-speaking south. The latter has suffered greatly from the decline of the steel and coal industries over the past century.

* Unemployment is about twice as high there than in Flanders. Belgium's overall unemployment rate is expected to come in at 6.9 percent.

* In December, credit rating agency Moody's lowered Belgium's credit rating by two steps to Aa3 from Aa1, one month after Standard & Poor's lowered its rating by one notch to AA from AA-Plus. Fitch has so far kept its AA-Plus rating for the country but has a negative outlook.

