BRUSSELS A new government in Belgium after 15 months of caretaker rule is unlikely to rush through any harsh austerity measures, yet long-term reforms seem unavoidable for one of the euro bloc's heaviest debtors.

Belgium's squabbling parties last week overcame a major stumbling block, raising the prospect that in coming weeks they could form a governing coalition from lawmakers elected way back in June 2010.

The nation's debt burden, at 96.6 percent of gross domestic product, is the third highest in the euro zone behind Greece and Italy. The government's economic forecasting agency says Belgium needs to save 5.7 billion euros in 2012 to bring its public sector budget deficit below the European Union target ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

Ivan Van de Cloot, chief economist at the Itinera think tank, believes this should not be hard. Belgium could save 3 billion euros simply by extending temporary measures, he said, leaving a relatively modest gap of 2.7 billion to be filled.

David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London, said the increasing prospect of a fully fledged government and good chances of bringing down the deficit had made Belgian bonds (OLOs) more attractive.

"Belgian OLOs are a big buy relative to Spanish bonds, as well as Austrian and French," he said.

"Belgium is still trading between Austria and Spain, pretty much in the middle of nowhere. Comparing this to levels seen in July, there is still plenty of room for Belgian bonds to sharply outperform, as long as we don't get any Greek accidents. All else being equal, the market should more and more appreciate the game changing nature of the news that came out last week."

RETIRING TOO EARLY

In the longer term, the attractiveness of Belgian debt will depend on whether a new government can address the issue of a steadily ageing population and ever-rising pension costs.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that the increased health and pension costs of ageing could increase by almost 2 percent of GDP by 2015 and a further 3 percent of GDP between 2015 and 2030.

"Assuming an unchanged policy, we would easily trend towards a debt of 150 percent of GDP by 2030," Van de Cloot said.

Belgium's official retirement age is 65 years for both men and women. Economists say this should be raised.

However, the most pressing concern is the effective retirement age, which on average is just 59.1 years, according to 2009 OECD data, lower than Spain's 61.8 years and Greece's 61.9 years.

"The challenge is not necessarily to increase the retirement age but the effective retirement age," said Geert Jennes, an economist at VIVES, a think tank linked to Leuven University.

SKY-HIGH TAXES

Eight political parties are currently discussing how to divide up tax income between the central state and regions wanting more.

Flemish parties have said each region should be more accountable for its spending, potentially leading to savings.

Dutch-speaking Flemish voters feel that they are unfairly subsidising their Walloon countrymen, but French speakers fear falling even further behind their richer northern neighbours if the transfers stop, limiting room for compromise.

"My biggest fear is that the work that lies ahead for the next federal government is so awesomely large that I ask myself which group of politicians could ever tackle it," said Carl Devos, a professor of politics at Ghent University said.

An easy way to balance the budget might be simply to raise taxes. However, there is little room to do so in Belgium.

The tax wedge, the difference between the labour cost for employers and the employees' net take-home, was 55.4 percent in 2010 for single people without children on an average wage, according to the OECD data.

The average of OECD countries is 34.9 percent.

French-speaking socialist Elio Di Rupo, asked by the king to form a government, has nevertheless proposed new taxes to rein in debt. Jennes at VIVES said this would not help.

"This would hamper growth and would be unfair as Belgians are already among the most highly taxed in the world. If they plan to raise certain taxes they should lower them elsewhere," he said.

Of course, it is not the first time in Belgian history that the government has to make tough budgetary decisions.

Wild spending in the 1970s and into the 1980s pushed Belgium's public sector debt to 134 percent of GDP in 1993. Belgium at that time was not tied to the euro and had its own currency, which devalued in 1982, but was able to cut spending and raise taxes as well.

Part of the pressure then was the lure of euro zone entry. Some argue that financial market pressure could be the force required to drive Belgian progress this time.

"In order to get everyone aligned and create a sense of urgency you need some external pressure, be it from the commission, be it from the markets, be it from investment funds. Somebody has to pull Belgium's ears," Devos said.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Ruth Pitchford)