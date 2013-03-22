BRUSSELS Belgian business sentiment fell to a three-and-a-half year low in March, indicating that the country, a bellwether for the broader euro zone, is still mired in recession.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, dropped to -15.0 in March from -11.0 in February, the central bank said on Friday. It was the lowest level since September 2009.

A Reuters poll had forecast a modest improvement to -10.5.

The Belgian data came hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which fell in March after four months of gains.

Belgium, the euro zone's sixth-biggest economy and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region's most powerful economy, Germany, which has been more resilient than most of the rest of Europe.

Luc Aben, economist at Van Lanschot Bankiers in Antwerp, said Belgian business sentiment was in line with a European trend, dampened by a lot of negative news about budget cuts.

"In a difficult economic situation it's important to look at your cost level and Belgium has a problem here with high wage costs," he said.

Bart Van Craeynest of Petercam in Brussels agreed that poor Belgian sentiment followed weakness elsewhere.

"The Belgian economy has held up reasonably well during this crisis, but things have steadily deteriorated over the course of the year," he said, adding too that competitiveness was an issue with wage and pension increases linked to inflation.

"We're stuck in recession. The only plus is that it's not a very deep recession," he said, adding that he expected Belgium's economy to shrink by 0.2 percent this year, the same as in 2012.

Sentiment in Belgium's volatile services sector fell sharply, after two months of improvement. Retailers revised down orders with suppliers and said the outlook for demand had deteriorated further.

Sentiment among manufacturing chiefs dropped to its lowest level since September 2009 due to a worsening demand outlook and a more unfavourable assessment of stocks.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Susan Fenton)