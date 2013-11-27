BRUSSELS A Belgian parliamentary committee voted by a large majority on Wednesday for a draft law that would extend euthanasia rules to terminally ill children.

The law was supported by the socialist and liberal parties in government but also by the opposition Flemish separatists and greens. The Christian Democrats, which are part of the government of Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, and the far-right Vlaams Belang voted against.

Before entering into force, the law must still go before the full parliament but analysts say it is likely to become law because the committee is made up of the same parties as the wider parliament.

